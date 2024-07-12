Australia charges soldier, husband with attempting to spy for Russia

Russian-born Australian citizens arrested on suspicion of obtaining military information to share with Moscow.

Australian authorities have charged a soldier and her husband with spying on behalf of Russia.

The couple, a 40-year-old army private and 62-year-old self-employed labourer, are accused of obtaining Australian Defence Force material to share with Russian authorities, Australian police said on Friday.

The pair, both of whom are Russian-born Australian citizens, are due to appear in court on Friday to face one count each of preparing for an espionage offence after being arrested at their home in Brisbane the previous day, police said.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment under legislation introduced in 2018.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw told a news conference that the army private is alleged to have undertaken “non-declared travel to Russia” and instructed her husband in Australia to log into her official work account from their home.

“We allege her husband would access requested material and would send it to his wife in Russia. We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities,” Kershaw told reporters.

Kershaw said that “no significant compromise” had been identified.

Mike Burgess, the head of the spy agency ASIO, said that security vetting for personnel was not foolproof and that authorities had been able to discover the alleged espionage plot due to “defence and security awareness”.

Burgess said that multiple countries are trying to steal Australia’s secrets and that espionage is “real”.

“We cannot be naive and we cannot be complacent. Espionage is not some quaint notion, espionage damages our economy and degrades our strategic advantage,” Burgess told reporters.

“It has catastrophic, real-world consequences. Foreign intelligence services are capable, determined and patient. They play the long game. The problem for them is ASIO does, too.”

Burgess also said he wanted to “speak directly” to Russian intelligence operatives who might have information to share, invoking the 1954 defection of Soviet spies Vladimir and Evdokia Petrov to Australia.

“If you want to share your secrets, please reach out. ASIO is always listening,” he said.