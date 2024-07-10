Northern India bus crash kills 18

Collision in Uttar Pradesh state occurred when the bus heading to New Delhi slammed into the back of a tanker carrying milk.

A bus crash in northern India has killed at least 18 people, including a child, in the latest deadly road accident on the country’s congested highways.

The collision took place early on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh state, where the bus heading to the national capital, New Delhi, slammed into the back of a tanker carrying milk.

The force of the crash threw people out of the vehicle and onto the road, reported Indian broadcaster NDTV, citing local police. Bodies were strewn on the ground along with broken glass and mangled wreckage.

In addition to the 18 killed, 19 others were injured and taken to a hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the accident “heart-wrenching” and ordered officials to ensure those injured receive proper care.

State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told the ANI news agency an investigation would be conducted to determine the reasons for the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi relayed his condolences on social media and announced state compensation for victims and their loved ones. Relatives of the deceased will receive 200,000 rupees ($2,400) while those injured will get 50,000 rupees ($600).

Road accidents are common in India, often caused by reckless driving, poorly maintained roads, and ageing vehicles. Government estimates reported 168,000 deaths from such accidents in 2022.

In May, 21 people were killed and more than 50 injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge in Indian-administered Kashmir.