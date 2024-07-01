US Supreme Court says Trump has some immunity for official acts

Court rules that former presidents are shielded from prosecution for actions they take within their constitutional authority, as opposed to a private capacity.

The United States’ Supreme Court has for the first time recognised that ex-presidents have immunity from prosecution for certain actions taken in office, as it threw out a judicial decision rejecting Donald Trump’s bid to shield himself from criminal charges involving his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss.

The court on Monday ruled 6-3 that while former presidents enjoy immunity for actions they take within their constitutional authority, they do not for actions taken in a private capacity.

The ruling marked the first time since the nation’s 18th century founding that the Supreme Court has declared that former presidents may be shielded from criminal charges in any instance.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced the landmark ruling on behalf of the court’s six-justice conservative majority. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

More to come…