Trump to hold rally in US swing state Nevada amid record-breaking heatwave

Rally for the Republican presidential candidate in Las Vegas, Nevada will take place while temperatures are expected to soar.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold an outdoor rally in sweltering Las Vegas, Nevada, seeking to shore up support in a swing state that he lost twice but that polls suggest is leaning his way in the November 5 United States election.

Sunday will be Trump’s first large-scale rally since a New York jury found him guilty on May 30 of falsifying documents to cover up payment to an adult film star on the eve of the 2016 election, making him the first former US president convicted of a crime.

Trump spoke on Thursday at a town hall event in Arizona, another battleground state, telling supporters there about his plans to curb illegal immigration and blaming issues at the southern border on his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden.

Immigration will be one focus of his Las Vegas speech, along with criticism of the post-pandemic surge in inflation during Biden’s term, according to a campaign statement.

Blistering heat is forecast for the event, with temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) when Trump takes the stage at noon local time (19:00 GMT) and climbing to 40C (102F) by 3pm, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In a press release, the Trump campaign encouraged attendees to dress for the heat and to stay hydrated, and said there would be water bottles and misting and cooling stations available, as well as medical staff on site in case of emergencies.

The campaign noted that the NWS’s excessive heat warning for Las Vegas – part of a heatwave scorching the US Southwest – was due to expire on Saturday evening prior to the event.

The measures were aimed at avoiding a repeat of instances of heat exhaustion at Trump’s event in Arizona on Thursday, when 11 people who had lined up for hours in extreme heat had to be taken to the hospital.

Nevada is one of the six or seven swing states likely to determine the election. A Fox News survey conducted after the guilty verdict showed Trump ahead of Biden in Nevada by five percentage points, an advantage roughly in line with an average of polls over time compiled by poll tracking website FiveThirtyEight.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Nevada in 2016, as did Biden in 2020. However, it is the only battleground state where Trump did better against Biden than Clinton.

Sunday’s rally comes on the heels of a three-day fundraising push by Trump that included stops in San Francisco and Beverly Hills, where he raised millions of dollars from technology executives and other donors.