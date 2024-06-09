News|Elections

France’s Macron calls for snap elections after far right surge in EU vote

Announcement comes after exit polls showed his alliance losing to far-right National Rally (RN) in EU parliament vote.

Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dissolution of the French parliament after the polls closed during the European Parliament elections [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]
Published On 9 Jun 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced he will dissolve parliament and call new legislative elections after exit polls showed his alliance suffered a heavy defeat in European elections to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party.

The EU election result was “not good result for parties who defend Europe,” Macron said in his announcement on Sunday.

Keep reading

list of 3 itemsend of list

“Far right parties… are progressing everywhere in the continent. It is a situation to which I cannot resign myself,” he said.

“I decided to give you the choice… Therefore I will dissolve the National Assembly tonight. This decision is serious and heavy but it is an act of confidence,” Macron added.

Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party, led by 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, won around 32 percent of the vote, more than double the Macron ticket’s 15 percent, according to the first exit polls. The Socialists came within a whisker of Macron, with 14 percent.

Le Pen’s strong showing, notching a 10-point increase on the last EU election in 2019, will weaken Macron’s hold on power three years before the end of his final term. It could also prompt high-level defections from his centrist camp as the succession battle to replace him heats up.

“I call on the French to come and join us to form a majority around the RN in the service of the only cause that guides our steps: France,” Le Pen said in a victory speech and added that her party is ready for the elections.

The election results also mark a critical moment as Macron cannot stand again as President and RN figurehead Le Pen fancies she has her best-ever chance of winning the Elysee Palace.

Source: News Agencies