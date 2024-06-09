France’s Macron calls for snap elections after far right surge in EU vote

Announcement comes after exit polls showed his alliance losing to far-right National Rally (RN) in EU parliament vote.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced he will dissolve parliament and call new legislative elections after exit polls showed his alliance suffered a heavy defeat in European elections to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party.

The EU election result was “not good result for parties who defend Europe,” Macron said in his announcement on Sunday.

“Far right parties… are progressing everywhere in the continent. It is a situation to which I cannot resign myself,” he said.

“I decided to give you the choice… Therefore I will dissolve the National Assembly tonight. This decision is serious and heavy but it is an act of confidence,” Macron added.

Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party, led by 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, won around 32 percent of the vote, more than double the Macron ticket’s 15 percent, according to the first exit polls. The Socialists came within a whisker of Macron, with 14 percent.

Le Pen’s strong showing, notching a 10-point increase on the last EU election in 2019, will weaken Macron’s hold on power three years before the end of his final term. It could also prompt high-level defections from his centrist camp as the succession battle to replace him heats up.

“I call on the French to come and join us to form a majority around the RN in the service of the only cause that guides our steps: France,” Le Pen said in a victory speech and added that her party is ready for the elections.

The election results also mark a critical moment as Macron cannot stand again as President and RN figurehead Le Pen fancies she has her best-ever chance of winning the Elysee Palace.