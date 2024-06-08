DEVELOPING STORY,
Israeli military says four captives held in Gaza rescued

Army says four captives – Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv; 40 – are in ‘good medical condition’.

Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in central Gaza Strip, June 8
Smoke rises after an Israeli air raid on Gaza [Emad Abu Shawiesh/Reuters]
Published On 8 Jun 2024

The Israeli military says its forces have rescued four captives from the Gaza Strip as it escalated attacks across the besieged and bombarded territory.

The announcement on Saturday came as Palestinian health officials reported many casualties from intensified Israeli attacks on central Gaza and other parts of the densely populated enclave.

The army said the four captives – Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv; 40 – had been taken from the Nova music festival during the attack Palestinian group Hamas led in southern Israel on October 7.

They were in “good medical condition” and were taken to hospital for medical checks following a “complex daytime operation” in Gaza’s Nuseirat.

Source: Al Jazeera