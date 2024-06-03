India election results 2024: Winners and losers of all past Lok Sabha votes

From 1951 to 2019, Congress and the BJP have seen highs and lows in India’s parliamentary elections.

On June 4, the Election Commission of India will count hundreds of millions of votes in a few hours, announcing the results of the country’s 18th Lok Sabha election, after six weeks and seven phases of what has been the world’s largest-ever democratic exercise.

The results will determine who will form India’s next government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be seeking a third straight term in office, while the Congress party-led opposition will be hoping to upstage them.

Here’s a look at how the country voted for its parliament in its previous 17 elections since gaining independence in 1947.

1951-52

Winner: The Congress party, led by Jawaharlal Nehru, won the first election, which was carried out between 1951 and 1952. Nehru became the first prime minister of the country

The Congress party, led by Jawaharlal Nehru, won the first election, which was carried out between 1951 and 1952. Nehru became the first prime minister of the country Seats won: The Congress won 364 out of 489 seats

The Congress won 364 out of 489 seats Vote percentage of winner: About 45 percent of the vote

About 45 percent of the vote Second-largest party: The Communist Party of India (CPI) won the second-highest number of seats, gaining 16 in the first election

The Communist Party of India (CPI) won the second-highest number of seats, gaining 16 in the first election Third-largest party: The Socialist Party (SP) won 12 seats

The Socialist Party (SP) won 12 seats Voter turnout: 44.9 percent

44.9 percent Voting process: Paper ballot was used in all constituencies

1957

Winner: Congress, led by Nehru

Congress, led by Nehru Seats won: 371 out of 494

371 out of 494 Vote percentage of winner: 47.8

47.8 Second-largest party: CPI with 27 seats

CPI with 27 seats Third-largest party: Praja Socialist Party (PSP) with 19 seats

Praja Socialist Party (PSP) with 19 seats Voter turnout: 45.4 percent

45.4 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1962

Winner: Congress, led by Nehru

Congress, led by Nehru Seats won: 361 of 494

361 of 494 Vote percentage of winner: 44.7

44.7 Second-largest party: CPI with 29 seats

CPI with 29 seats Third-largest party: Swatantra Party with 18 seats

Swatantra Party with 18 seats Voter turnout: 55.4 percent

55.4 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1967

Winner: Congress, led by Indira Gandhi

Congress, led by Indira Gandhi Seats won: 283 of 520

283 of 520 Vote percentage of winner: 40.8

40.8 Second-largest party: Swatantra Party with 44 seats

Swatantra Party with 44 seats Third-largest party: Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) with 35 seats. The BJS was the precursor to the BJP.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) with 35 seats. The BJS was the precursor to the BJP. Voter turnout: 61 percent

61 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1971

Winner: Congress, led by Indira Gandhi

Congress, led by Indira Gandhi Seats won: 352 of 518

352 of 518 Vote percentage of winner: 43.7

43.7 Second-largest party: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) with 25 seats. The CPM emerged after a fracture within the CPI, amid the broader split within the global communist movement at the time – between the Soviet Union and China.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) with 25 seats. The CPM emerged after a fracture within the CPI, amid the broader split within the global communist movement at the time – between the Soviet Union and China. Third-largest party: CPI with 23 seats

CPI with 23 seats Voter turnout: 60.5 percent

60.5 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1977

Winner: Bharatiya Lok Dal (BLD). This was the first time the Congress lost a national election.

Bharatiya Lok Dal (BLD). This was the first time the Congress lost a national election. Seats won: 295 of 542

295 of 542 Vote percentage of winner: 41.3

41.3 Second-largest party: The Congress party, with 154 seats and a vote percentage of 34.5. These elections were held after Indira Gandhi first imposed a state of national emergency in 1975, arresting thousands of critics and political activists. She then lifted it in 1977, following which the elections were held.

The Congress party, with 154 seats and a vote percentage of 34.5. These elections were held after Indira Gandhi first imposed a state of national emergency in 1975, arresting thousands of critics and political activists. She then lifted it in 1977, following which the elections were held. Third-largest party: CPM with 22 seats

CPM with 22 seats Voter turnout: 60.5 percent

60.5 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1980

Winner: Congress, led by Indira Gandhi

Congress, led by Indira Gandhi Seats won: 353 of 529

353 of 529 Vote percentage of winner: 42.7

42.7 Second-largest party: Janata Party (Secular) with 41 seats

Janata Party (Secular) with 41 seats Third-largest party: CPM with 37 seats

CPM with 37 seats Voter turnout: 56.9 percent

56.9 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1984

Winner: Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi

Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi Seats won: 404 of 514. This is the largest mandate any government has ever received in independent India, and came in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, followed by horrific anti-Sikh riots in which the capital, New Delhi, burned for three days. Many Congress leaders were implicated in those riots.

404 of 514. This is the largest mandate any government has ever received in independent India, and came in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, followed by horrific anti-Sikh riots in which the capital, New Delhi, burned for three days. Many Congress leaders were implicated in those riots. Vote percentage of winner: 49.1

49.1 Second-largest party: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 30 seats

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 30 seats Third-largest party: CPM with 22 seats

CPM with 22 seats Voter turnout: 63.6 percent

63.6 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1989

Largest party: Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi. It was the first time that no party got a clan majority in parliamentary elections. The opposition, led by the Janata Dal and the BJP cobbled together a coalition that assumed power.

Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi. It was the first time that no party got a clan majority in parliamentary elections. The opposition, led by the Janata Dal and the BJP cobbled together a coalition that assumed power. Seats won: 197 of 529

197 of 529 Vote percentage of winner: 39.5

39.5 Second-largest party: Janata Dal (JD) with 143 seats

Janata Dal (JD) with 143 seats Third-largest party: BJP with 85 seats

BJP with 85 seats Voter turnout: 61.9 percent

61.9 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1991

Largest party: Congress, led by PV Narasimha Rao

Congress, led by PV Narasimha Rao Seats won: 232 of 521

232 of 521 Vote percentage of winner: 36.3

36.3 Second-largest party: BJP with 120 seats

BJP with 120 seats Third-largest party: JD with 59 seats

JD with 59 seats Voter turnout: 56.7 percent

56.7 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1996

Largest party: BJP, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Seats won: 161 of 543

161 of 543 Vote percentage of winner: 20.3

20.3 Second-largest party: Congress with 140 seats

Congress with 140 seats Third-largest party: JD with 46 seats

JD with 46 seats Voter turnout: 57.9 percent

57.9 percent Voting process: Paper ballot for all constituencies

1998

Largest party: BJP, led by Vajpayee. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was formed in May 1998, three months after polling.

BJP, led by Vajpayee. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was formed in May 1998, three months after polling. Seats won: 182 of 543

182 of 543 Vote percentage of winner: 25.6

25.6 Second-largest party: Congress with 141 seats

Congress with 141 seats Third-largest party: CPM with 32 seats

CPM with 32 seats Voter turnout: 62 percent

62 percent Voting process: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for 16 seats, paper ballots for the rest

1999

Largest party: BJP, led by Vajpayee

BJP, led by Vajpayee Seats won: 182 of 543

182 of 543 Vote percentage of winner: 23.8

23.8 Second-largest party: Congress with 114 seats

Congress with 114 seats Third-largest party: CPM with 33 seats

CPM with 33 seats Voter turnout: 60 percent

60 percent Voting process: EVM for 46 seats, paper ballots for the rest

2004

Largest party: The Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was formed after the election.

The Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was formed after the election. Seats won: 145 of 543

145 of 543 Vote percentage of winner: 26.5

26.5 Second-largest party: BJP with 138 seats

BJP with 138 seats Third-largest party: CPM with 43 seats

CPM with 43 seats Voter turnout: 58.1 percent

58.1 percent Voting process: EVM for all seats

2009

Largest party: Congress, led by Manmohan Singh

Congress, led by Manmohan Singh Seats won: 206 of 543

206 of 543 Vote percentage of winner: 28.6

28.6 Second-largest party: BJP with 116 seats

BJP with 116 seats Third-largest party: Samajwadi Party with 23 seats

Samajwadi Party with 23 seats Voter turnout: 58.2 percent

58.2 percent Voting process: EVM for all seats

2014

Winner: BJP, led by Narendra Modi

BJP, led by Narendra Modi Seats won: 282 of 543

282 of 543 Vote percentage of winner: 31.3

31.3 Second-largest party: Congress with 44 seats

Congress with 44 seats Third-largest party: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 37 seats

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 37 seats Voter turnout: 66.4 percent

66.4 percent Voting process: EVM for all seats

2019