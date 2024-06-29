Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 855
As the war enters its 855th day, these are the main developments.
Here is the situation on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Fighting
- Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile strike has hit a nine-storey residential building in the central city of Dnipro, killing at least one person and injuring 12 others.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozdolivka in eastern Ukraine.
- Heavy fighting is raging in areas around Rozdolivka, according to Ukraine’s army, which added that Russian forces launched 19 attacks in a broad sector that included the settlement.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said its military destroyed a Russian space communication centre in Russia-occupied Crimea in an attack this week.
- A Ukrainian drone attack on a house in a Russian border region of Kursk has killed five people, including two children, according to local officials.
Diplomacy and politics
- Russia will not be sending any participants to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, after only four of its 17 judokas received permission from the International Olympic Committee to compete.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 10 civilians have been returned to Ukraine from captivity in Russia and its ally Belarus.
- Zelenskyy said he is drawing up a “comprehensive plan” for how Ukraine believes the war with Russia should end.
- Russia has protested to Japan over its plans to hold joint military exercises with Germany and Spain on the island of Hokkaido and accused Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of placing his country “on a path to dangerous escalation”.
- The Czech Republic will conclude negotiations with Ukraine on a bilateral security agreement and sign it before a NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
