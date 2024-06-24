Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 850
As the war enters its 850th day, these are the main developments.
Here is the situation on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Fighting
- Four people were killed and more than 100 injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-annexed city of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula. The Russian Ministry of Defence said that air defences shot down four of the five Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) long-range missiles used in the attack, while the fifth exploded in midair. Russian-appointed officials said fragments fell on a beach to the north of the city where people were enjoying a day out. It claimed, without evidence, that the United States bore responsibility for the attack. Neither the US nor Ukraine have commented. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The peninsula is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.
- At least one person was killed and 11 injured after Russia launched an apparent glide bomb attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that about half of Kharkiv was without electricity because of the attack.
- At least two people were injured and dozens of residential and other buildings were damaged in a Russian missile attack on the Kyiv region, according to Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the region’s state administration. Kyiv, its surrounding region and several other areas across Ukraine were under air raid alerts for about an hour on Sunday morning, starting at 4.50am local time (01:50 GMT).
- Ukraine’s energy operator, Ukrenergo, said that rolling electricity blackouts would be imposed nationwide throughout Monday because of increased Russian attacks on power stations.
- The Ukrainian Navy released photos that it said confirmed the destruction of a warehouse that Russia was using to launch and store Iranian-designed Shahed drones. Navy officials said training instructors and cadets were killed in the attack on Friday night in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region. Moscow has not commented on the reports, although officials said air defences shot down several drones in the region overnight on Friday.
Weapons
- Serbia has sold hundreds of millions of dollars of ammunition to Western countries, which has probably helped Ukraine’s fight against Russia, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic told the United Kingdom’s Financial Times in an interview.
- Pak Jong Chon, one of North Korea’s top military officials, criticised the US over its expanding military support for Ukraine and said Russia had the “right to opt for any kind of retaliatory strike”, the state-run KCNA reported.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies