North Korean soldiers cross border in DMZ, South Korea fires warning shots

South Korea’s military has said between 20 and 30 North Korean soldiers crossed the border between the two countries early on Tuesday, but returned after South Korean forces fired warning shots.

The incident took place at about 8.30am (23:30 GMT on Monday) when a group of North Korean soldiers in the central part of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) crossed the military demarcation line, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said the group quickly returned after South Korean forces fired warning shots.

A similar incident took place in the central zone of the DMZ just over a week ago.