At least 35 dead in Kuwait building fire

Fire erupts in building in southern Mangaf district, an area heavily populated with foreign workers in Kuwait.

At least 35 people have been killed in a building fire in Kuwait, according to state media.

The blaze on Wednesday morning in the southern Mangaf district also injured at least 15 others, the KUNA news agency reported.

“The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire,” a senior police commander told state TV.

“We always alert and warn against” cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers’ type of employment or place of origin.

Authorities said the fire had been brought under control and were investigating what caused it.