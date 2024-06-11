Malawi finds wreckage of vice president’s plane but no survivors

Debris from the aircraft was found after a day of searching in thick forested mountains.

Rescue teams in Malawi have found the wreckage of a plane that was carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima but reported that there were no survivors.

The remains of the military plane were located on Tuesday in a mountainous area in the north of the country, a day after it went missing in bad weather.

President Lazarus Chakwera later said in a televised address that none of the 10 people on board – including the 51-year-old Chilima – had survived after the aircraft crashed into a forest.

Malawi’s president Lazarus Chakwera announces that wreckage of missing plane carrying Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others who were travelling with him has been found- with no survivors 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0U7I7MYOfa — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) June 11, 2024

The plane left the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu international airport about 370km (230 miles) to the north about 45 minutes later.

The president had then ordered national and local authorities to “conduct an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft”, his office said.

