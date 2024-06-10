British TV’s Dr Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes, police say

A post-mortem ruled out foul play in the death of Mosley, who went missing on the Greek island Symi last week.

An initial examination has determined that British television presenter Michael Mosley, whose body was found on the Greek island Symi, likely died of natural causes.

The 67-year-old’s body was found on Sunday, five days after he had gone missing while on a walk.

Mosley’s body was transferred to a state-run hospital on the nearby island of Rhodes, where an initial post-mortem examination on Monday concluded that he succumbed to natural causes.

Coroner Despina Nathena told Greece’s public channel, ERT, that Mosley’s passing did not appear to have been the result of a criminal act. Nathena could not “determine the exact cause of death” because of the delay in finding his body.

Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told the British broadcaster BBC that the initial post-mortem found no injuries on Mosley’s body that could have led to fatality.

Following a four-day search, Mosley’s body was found near the bottom of a steep slope, lying face up.

As police officers were on site, one fell on the slope and had to be carried away on a stretcher, local media reported.

Mosley’s wife said her husband took the wrong route on a hike and collapsed just short of reaching a marina in a place where his body could not easily be seen.

Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas told ERT that the island was baking under “insufferable heat” and the area where Mosley was last sighted was “difficult because it’s very rocky”.

Mosley is best known for a string of British television programmes, including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m a Doctor and a number of documentaries about diet and exercise, including the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?.

Mosley, who studied medicine in London, also made radio appearances and was a columnist in the Daily Mail newspaper.