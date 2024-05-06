Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 802

As the war enters its 802nd day, these are the main developments.

Here is the situation on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Fighting

At least one person was killed and 24 injured in Russian drone and bomb attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv and the surrounding region. Power cuts were also reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that Russia had launched 24 Shahed attack drones and 23 were shot down.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces had captured the village of Ocheretyne, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The village had a population of about 3,000 people before Russia began its full-scale invasion. There was no comment from Ukrainian officials and no mention of Ocheretyne in the evening report of the Armed Forces General Staff.

Drone footage obtained by The Associated Press news agency showed the village battered by fighting and not a single person in the street. No building in Ocheretyne appeared to have been left untouched by the fighting.

Politics and diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France for a state visit during which French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to press him over the war in Ukraine.

In a video to mark Orthodox Easter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his fellow Ukrainians to unite in prayer for each other and the country’s soldiers on the front line. God, he said, has a “Ukrainian flag on his shoulder” and with “such an ally… life will definitely win over death”.