Netanyahu government votes to close Al Jazeera channel in Israel

A view of the Al Jazeera Media Network complex in Doha [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]
Published On 5 May 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has voted unanimously to close Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel, according to a government statement, which did not stipulate when the decision might take effect.

The cabinet vote on Sunday came after Israel’s parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera