BREAKINGBREAKING,
Netanyahu government votes to close Al Jazeera channel in Israel
Published On 5 May 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has voted unanimously to close Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel, according to a government statement, which did not stipulate when the decision might take effect.
The cabinet vote on Sunday came after Israel’s parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the war against Hamas in Gaza.
More to come…
Source: Al Jazeera