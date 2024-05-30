Israel’s clashes with the ICC over the past decade – a timeline of events

Here’s a recap of the conflict between Israel and the ICC from 2015 to present day amidst the war on Gaza.

In March 2021, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced the start of an investigation into Israel’s alleged war crimes in Palestine.

In response, Israel’s spy chief at the time, Yossi Cohen, intensified the covert war on the court that Israel has been waging since Palestine joined the ICC in 2015.

Bensouda felt “personally threatened” after Cohen used surveillance and intimidation to try to dissuade her from probing the Palestine case.

Israel is not a signatory of the ICC’s Rome Statute, and neither is its ally the United States, but an ICC arrest warrant could make life difficult for its leaders.

From surveillance operations to public condemnation, here is a recap of Israel’s attacks on the ICC: