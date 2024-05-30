Hong Kong court finds 14 of 16 democracy activists guilty of subversion

A court in Hong Kong has found 14 of 16 activists and politicians guilty of subversion in the Chinese territory’s largest-ever trial under the Beijing-imposed national security law.

The judges, designated to hear cases brought under the 2020 security law, which does not allow jury trials, shared the reasoning for their decision in a 319 page document that was posted online.

The group was among 47 people, including some of Hong Kong’s most prominent supporters of democracy, charged over an unofficial 2020 primary to choose candidates for a Legislative Council election that was later postponed.

Many of them have been held in custody since they were arrested in a predawn swoop in January 2021.

Two of defendants – lawyer and former district councillor Laurence Lau and social worker and fellow former district councillor Lee Yue-shun – were acquitted, making them the first people to be cleared of national security law charges since the legislation came into force nearly four years ago. Lau, one of the few defendants to be granted bail, organised his own defence.

The remaining defendants pleaded guilty.

There was a heavy police presence outside the court as people queued up to enter. Proceedings were adjourned until 2.30pm (06:30 GMT).

The trial will now proceed to its sentencing and mitigation phase when judges will consider the circumstances of each defendant.

Experts earlier told Al Jazeera that process could take as long as six months, and any defendants out on bail could have it revoked.

Those considered “primary offenders” or identified as a leader face a maximum term of life imprisonment under the security law. Lower-level “offenders” could be sentenced to between three and 10 years for “active” participation, while “other participants” could be looking at as long as three years in jail.

Pleading guilty usually earns defendants a reduced sentence, but it is unclear whether the national security court will follow the convention.

The 47 range in age from their 20s to late 60s and include some of Hong Kong’s highest profile opposition figures including Benny Tai, 59, a legal scholar and one of the alleged organisers; democracy activist Joshua Wong, 27; former journalist and legislator Claudia Mo, 67; and lifelong activist Leung Kwok-hung, 68, popularly known as “Long Hair”.