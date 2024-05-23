A team effort, led by Doncic’s 33 points, gives Dallas a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals against Minnesota.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 108-105 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

Kyrie Irving burst out of the starting gate with 24 first-half points to keep Dallas in contention. Doncic took the baton at half-time and helped the Mavericks earn a 108-105 win with 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

“Amazing,” Doncic said after the game. “(Kyrie) got us going. Without him, we’d probably be down 20 at half-time, so he got us going. So I had to help him in the second half a little bit.”

Luka Doncic goes off for 19 points in the 2nd half of Game 1 to lead the @dallasmavs to a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals! Kyrie Irving: 30 PTS, 5 REB

PJ Washington: 13 PTS, 7 REB

Jaden McDaniels: 24 PTS, 6 3PM Game 2: Friday, 8:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/O7D4eE3EBS — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2024

Irving finished with 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting for Dallas. Daniel Gafford (10 points, nine rebounds) and Dereck Lively II (nine points, 11 rebounds) narrowly missed double-doubles.

Jaden McDaniels scored 24 points and made 6 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc to lead the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16.

The Mavericks, who shot 49.7 percent (43 for 87) from the field for the game, outscored Minnesota 26-22 in the fourth quarter to help secure the three-point win.

Edwards said he and his teammates struggled to maintain their energy level for the full 48 minutes. He acknowledged that the team’s comeback win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 in the conference semifinals might have sapped some of their energy.

“Yeah, for sure,” Edwards said. “You all can see it. We were a step behind everybody, especially myself. Kyrie got a transition layup … and he just outran me. I was just exhausted. So yeah, for sure. But we’ll be all right.”

Dallas went on a 13-0 run to seize a 97-89 lead with 7:38 to go. Doncic started the run with seven straight points and finished it with a pair of free throws.

Minnesota, who shot just 42.7 percent (38 for 89) from the field, responded with a 10-1 run to grab a 99-98 edge with 4:39 left. Towns hit a 3-pointer from 28 feet to put the Timberwolves on top.

After a timeout, Edwards made a 3-pointer to increase Minnesota’s lead to 102-98 with 3:37 to play.

The Mavericks answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Doncic and PJ Washington to go ahead 104-102 with 1:56 left. Doncic followed with a step-back jump shot to make it 106-102 with 49.2 seconds to go.

Dallas maintained the lead the rest of the way.

The teams will reconvene on Friday night for Game 2.

“That’s only one,” Doncic said. “We’ve got three more to go.”