At least nine dead after stage collapses at Mexico campaign rally

A child was among the dead after a stage collapsed during a rally for presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez.

A stage in northern Mexico has collapsed as strong winds gusted through a campaign rally for presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez, leaving at least nine people dead and about 50 others injured, authorities said.

The collapse occurred on Wednesday during a campaign rally for the Citizens’ Movement party in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia in Nuevo Leon state. Video on social media showed the structure falling forward into the crowd, sending screaming attendees scattering.

“I have just visited Clinic 7 and I regret to report that so far the number of people who died in the accident amounts to 8 adults and 1 minor. The injured who are in this clinic are now stable,” Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said in a post on X.

Returning to the scene of the accident after being cleared at a local hospital, Alvarez Maynez, the Citizens’ Movement party presidential candidate, said he hoped authorities would investigate what had happened, requesting transparency in the process.

“I’ve never experienced something so sudden,” said Alvarez Maynez, referring to how suddenly the wind picked up.

Members of Mexico‘s national guard and army were on the scene to provide support, interior minister Luisa Alcalde said on social media.

Miguel Trevino, the mayor of San Pedro Garza Garcia, wrote on social media that “there are people reported trapped and injured. My prayers are with the victims.”

Campaign events are being held this week and next in anticipation of the June 2 presidential, state and municipal elections.

Alvarez Maynez, who has now suspended campaign events, is polling in third place, trailing frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena Party and opposition coalition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez.

The campaign has so far been plagued by the killings of about two dozen candidates for local offices.