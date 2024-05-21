BREAKINGBREAKING,
One dead as London to Singapore flight hit by ‘severe turbulence’
Published On 21 May 2024
One passenger has been killed and several have been injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore hit by severe turbulence, the airlines says.
The Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to Bangkok, where it landed at 3:45pm on Tuesday.
Flight SQ321 “encountered severe turbulence en route”, Singapore Airlines says in a statement.
“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.”
