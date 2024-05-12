Nepal’s ‘Everest Man’ beats own record by climbing summit for 29th time

Kami Rita and fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa have been competing for the title of most climbs of the world’s highest peak.

One of the world’s most skilled climbing guides on Mount Everest has reached the Earth’s highest peak for the 29th time, beating his own record for most times to the summit, according to expedition organisers.

Kami Rita reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak early morning on Sunday, said Mingma Sherpa from Seven Summits Treks.

He was reported to be in good health and already on his way down to lower camps of the mountain. Mingma Sherpa said the weather on the mountain was good and favourable for climbing to the summit.

“Back again for the 29th summit to the top of the world…One man’s job, another man/woman’s dream,” Rita posted on his Instagram from base camp last week.

Rita had climbed Mount Everest twice last year, setting the record for most climbs on his first expedition and adding to it less than a week later.

He and fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa have been competing with each other for the title of most climbs of the world’s highest peak. Dawa has made it to the top of the mountain 27 times.

Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has been climbing to the top almost every year since, earning the nickname “Everest Man”. He has built a reputation for being a vital guide for foreign climbers.

He builds on his father’s legacy, who was among the first Sherpa guides.

Hundreds of people will be attempting to climb the mountain this month, with Nepalese authorities issuing hundreds of climbing permits to foreign climbers.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of people each spring, when temperatures are warm and winds are light.

Last year, more than 600 climbers made it to the summit of Everest but it was also the deadliest season on the mountain, with 18 fatalities.