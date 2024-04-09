South Africa’s electoral court overturns earlier decision that had barred the ex-president from contesting the polls.

A South African court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma can run for office in the country’s upcoming general election, overturning an earlier decision that had barred him from contesting the polls.

The Electoral Court decision on Tuesday paves the way for Zuma to run for president on behalf of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK), a political organisation that he joined last year after denouncing the ruling African National Congress party that he once led.

The electoral commission had earlier ruled that Zuma could not run for office due to his criminal record, after it received an objection against his candidature.

“The decision of the Electoral Commission… is set aside,” the court wrote in its ruling.

South Africa is to hold a general election on May 29 in what is expected to be the most competitive vote since the advent of democracy in 1994.

The MK is expected to cut into the vote share of the embattled ruling ANC and Zuma’s participation could be an important factor in the vote.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail in June 2021 after refusing to testify to a panel probing financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency.

But his lawyers successfully argued that the provision did not apply to their client.

On Monday, they told the court the sentence did not disqualify the veteran politician as it followed civil rather than criminal proceedings and it had been shortened by a remission.