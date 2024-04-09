Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 186

Here’s how things stand on Tuesday, April 9, 2024:

“There must be levers of influence, and there are multiple levers, going up to sanctions, to let humanitarian aid cross checkpoints,” Stephane Sejourne told RFI radio and France 24 television.

France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that pressure, and possibly sanctions, must be imposed on Israel to open crossings to get humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

An information war has added to the trauma of the war in Gaza – obscuring facts and shifting blame.

Denying international journalists entry into Gaza is allowing disinformation and false narratives to flourish.

