Eid Mubarak: Hear greetings in different languages

The first day of Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10. Here is how to wish someone a blessed Eid in various languages around the world.

(Al Jazeera)
By Marium Ali
Published On 8 Apr 2024

As a new moon was not sighted on Monday evening after Maghrib prayers, Muslims in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries will fast one more day, completing 30 days of Ramadan. The first day of Eid will then be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

Eid al-Fitr, the “festival of breaking the fast”, is celebrated at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan by Muslims worldwide.

There are about 1.9 billion Muslims around the world, approximately 25 percent of the world population. Indonesia has the world’s highest Muslim population, with some 240 million Muslims living in the country. Pakistan is second with about 225 million Muslims, followed by India (211 million), Bangladesh (155 million) and Nigeria (111 million).

Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries. However, the number of holiday days varies by country.

Muslims begin Eid day celebrations by partaking in a prayer service shortly after dawn, followed by a short sermon.

The day is spent visiting relatives and neighbours, accepting sweets, and extending Eid greetings as they move around from house to house.

The most popular greeting is “Eid mubarak” (Blessed Eid) or “Eid sa’id” (Happy Eid). Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.

The video and graphics below show Eid greetings in 14 different languages.

Interactive_Arabic-1712214250

Interactive_Assamese-1712214256

Interactive_Bahasa_Malay-1712214262

Interactive_Bengali-1712214268

Interactive_Bosnian-1712214274

Interactive_English-1712214280

Interactive_Farsi-1712214287

Interactive_French-1712214293

Interactive_Hindi-1712214299

Interactive_Malay-1712214304

Interactive_Mandarin-1712214310

Interactive_Pashto-1712214316

Interactive_Turkish-1712214322

Interactive_Urdu-1712214327

Source: Al Jazeera