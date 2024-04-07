Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 773
As the war enters its 773rd day, these are the main developments.
Published On 7 Apr 2024
Here is the situation on Sunday, April 7, 2024:
Fighting
- Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killed eight people and injured at least 10 others, regional officials said.
- Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the front-line village of Guliaipole in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhia region, the local governor said.
- “Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell,” Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.
- Ukraine’s forces destroyed all 17 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian military said.
- In the eastern region of Donetsk, artillery shelling killed four people in the village of Kurakhivka, including a 38-year-old woman, her 16-year-old daughter, and a 25-year-old man in Krasnohorivka village was killed.
- Ukraine could run out of air defence missiles if Russia keeps up its intense long-range bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned.
- “If they keep hitting [Ukraine] every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it,” he said in an interview aired on Ukrainian television.
Diplomacy
- Zelenskyy said he hoped Swiss President Viola Amherd and he would set a date within days for a world peace summit in Switzerland with 80 to 100 countries.
- The Ukrainian president has said his country would agree to a US aid package in the form of a loan.
Source: News Agencies