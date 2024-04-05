Israeli military sacks two officers over strikes on WCK aid convoy

The Israeli military says it has dismissed two officers for their roles in an attack in central Gaza that killed seven aid workers, saying they had mishandled critical information and violated the army’s rules of engagement.

The military said in a report on Friday that an internal investigation “found that the forces identified a gunman on one of the aid trucks” which led to the discovery of another.

The United States-based charity, World Central Kitchen (WCK), whose convoy was hit said Israel’s “apologies for the outrageous killing of our colleagues represent cold comfort”.

WCK CEO Erin Gore also said “Israel needs to take concrete steps to assure the safety of humanitarian aid workers. Our operations remain suspended”.

The Israeli military said that after the vehicles left the warehouse where the aid had been unloaded “one of the commanders mistakenly assumed that the gunmen were located inside the accompanying vehicles and that these were Hamas terrorists”.

It called the strike on the aid vehicles “a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures”.

Reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands pointed out that the report by the Israeli military makes no mention of any potential legal prosecutions against the dismissed officers.

“That might come in the future, but it’s certainly not contained in the report,” he said. “What we’re getting is dismissals and military reprimands. But that’s not necessarily justice for the family and friends of the people who died.”

Poland, which had a diplomatic spat with Israel after losing one of its nationals in the strikes, demanded criminal action be brought against Israel for the “murder” of the aid workers.

“We want [Polish] prosecutors to be added and implicated in the explanations and in the entire criminal and disciplinary procedure for the soldiers responsible for this… murder,” Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna said.

‘Abandoning fighters’ in middle of war

From the brigade that killed the charity workers, the fire support commander holding the rank of major, and the chief of staff holding the rank of colonel in reserve were dismissed, the Israeli military said.

It also formally reprimanded the brigade’s commander and the division commander will be formally reprimanded, with military chief of staff Herzi Halevi reprimanding the commander of the Southern Command “for his overall responsibility for the incident”.

Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, accused Israeli military leadership of “abandoning” its soldiers.

“The chief of staff’s decision to dismiss senior officers is an abandonment of the fighters in the middle of a war and a serious mistake that conveys weakness,” he far-right minister wrote on X. “Even if there are mistakes in identification, soldiers are backed up in war.”

WCK called for the creation of an independent commission to investigate the killing of its colleagues, saying the Israeli military “cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza”.

“It’s not enough to simply try to avoid further humanitarian deaths, which have now approached close to 200,” said WCK founder Jose Andres. “All civilians need to be protected, and all innocent people in Gaza need to be fed and safe. And all hostages must be released.”

Food insecurity at heart of Israel’s war on Gaza

WCK said in its statement that “the root cause of the unjustified rocket fire on our convoy is the severe lack of food in Gaza”.

It said if Tel Aviv is serious about supporting humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians as it continues to claim, it must dramatically increase the volume of food and medicine traveling to the enclave through land crossings.

The charity said it is “proud to have fed families across Israel after October 7, and we continue to demand the release of all hostages”, but that Palestinian families have the same universal right to food, water and medicine, which they have increasingly become bereft of as the Israeli military expanded its war.

Along with the WCK, the United Nations and international agencies, in addition to Israel’s allies, have said the Israeli military must allow in more humanitarian aid as famine is imminent across Gaza, especially in the north, which was invaded by Israeli ground forces first.

After a tense phone call with US President Joe Biden, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military will reopen the Beit Hanoon (Erez) land crossing “temporarily” and activate the port in Ashdod to get more aid to Gaza.

It framed this as “necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war”.