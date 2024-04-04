Taiwan says 1,000 injured in earthquake, rescue efforts focus on Hualien

The quake struck on Wednesday morning and was the strongest to hit the island in 25 years.

The search for survivors of Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years continues.

At least nine people have been confirmed dead and hundreds injured after the magnitude 7.2 tremor hit off the island’s east on Wednesday morning.

Relief efforts are focussed on Hualien, along the rugged and scenic east coast, where dozens of buildings were left teetering after their lower floors collapsed, bridges and tunnels were destroyed and roads were damaged by rocks and landslides.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the National Fire Agency said 1,038 people had been injured, while 52 were missing and uncontactable. The death toll remained at nine, all of whom were found in Hualien.

Three people among a group taking a morning hike in the Taroko National Park were killed after the earthquake triggered a rock slide.

The fire agency said rescuers were using drones and helicopters to search for people thought to be trapped in the park, which is known for its scenic beauty. About 38 workers on their way to a hotel in the park remain missing after some of their colleagues were found safe.

Strongest quake since 1999

Located on a tectonic boundary between the Eurasian Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate, Taiwan is used to earthquakes and well-prepared for them, but officials at the earthquake monitoring agency were expecting a far weaker tremor and did not send out their usual alert.

The quake, which Japan’s meteorological agency initially put at 7.5 magnitude and the US Geological Survey at 7.4, struck about 18km (11 miles) south of Hualien. It caused widespread alarm in Taipei more than 100km away, where buildings shook violently, and triggered tsunami warnings from southern Japan to the Philippines.

Authorities have recorded multiple aftershocks.

For some, the quake reawakened memories of Taiwan’s last major quake in 1999, when a magnitude 7.6 quake killed some 2,400 people and injured 10,000 more.

Stacy Liu, a former engineer-turned-Chinese teacher, was in an online lesson when the earthquake struck.

“I was freaking out. I felt like scary things were going to happen all over again, because I’ve been through 1999, so I know how scary it can be,” Liu told Al Jazeera. “I was taking out [construction] helmets, prepping our guinea pigs, and putting some water and snacks under the table in case something crazy happened.”