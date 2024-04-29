Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, resigns

Yousaf’s decision comes as he faces likely defeat in two forthcoming confidence votes brought by opposition parties.

Humza Yousaf has resigned as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and as Scotland’s first minister.

The move comes shortly after Yousaf ended the ruling coalition between the SNP and the Scottish Greens. That triggered two no-confidence votes put forward by opposition parties that Yousaf looked likely to lose.

“I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power,” Yousaf said during a televised announcement.

The pro-independence SNP’s fortunes have faltered amid a funding scandal and the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon as party leader last year. An internal struggle has followed over how progressive the party should pitch its policies as it seeks to woo back voters.

This month, Yousaf had said he was “quite confident” that he could win a no-confidence vote. However by Monday, his offer of talks with other parties to bolster his minority government was looking uncertain.

This is a developing story. More to follow …