Spain’s prime minister halts public duties after wife accused of corruption

Sanchez says he will make an announcement on his political future next week.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will halt his public duties after a judicial investigation was launched into corruption allegations against his wife.

The Socialist leader said on Wednesday that while the allegations against his wife Begona Gomez were false, he was cancelling his public agenda until Monday, when he will appear before the media to announce his decision on his political future.

“I need to pause and think,” Sanchez wrote in a letter shared on his X account. “I urgently need an answer to the question of whether it is worthwhile… whether I should continue to lead the government or renounce this honour.”

Gomez, 49, does not hold public office and maintains a low political profile. She was accused by Manos Limpias, which describes itself as a union but mainly works as a platform pursuing legal cases, of using her position to influence business deals.

Manos Limpias, which translates as “Clean Hands,” is led by Miguel Bernad Remon, a figure within the far right.

The campaign group used a peculiarity of Spanish law that allows individuals or entities to take part in certain criminal cases even when they haven’t been directly harmed by the accused.

A court based in Madrid will consider the allegations and proceed with the investigation or toss it out. It did not provide further information and said that the probe was under seal.

When asked in parliament after the court’s decision whether he thought the judicial system was working, Sanchez replied: “On a day like today and after hearing the news, despite everything, I still believe in the judicial system of this country.”

Justice Minister Felix Bolanos called the new allegations “false”.