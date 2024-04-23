Ten crew killed after two Malaysian Navy helicopters collide in midair

The two helicopters were practising for an aerial display at the naval base of Lumut at the time of the incident.

Ten crew members have been killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collided in midair and crashed to the ground.

The Royal Malaysian Navy said in a statement that the two aircraft collided on Tuesday morning as they were taking part in aerial training in northern Lumut, where the navy has its headquarters.

One helicopter, an Agusta Westland AW139 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM), crashed onto the steps of the stadium at the complex while the second, a Eurocopter Fennec, fell near a swimming pool.

The navy said there were seven crew on board the Agusta and three on the Eurocopter. All were confirmed dead at the scene of the crash.

The navy “will establish an investigation board to determine the cause of the incident”, it said.

#NSTnation “There were 10 crew members in total. Based on preliminary information, there were no survivors.”#helicoptercrash #Lumut pic.twitter.com/URTS7oOT8W — New Straits Times (@NST_Online) April 23, 2024

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the incident as a “heart-wrenching tragedy” and confirmed an investigation would take place.

Videos shared on social media showed several helicopters flying above a stadium with several troops in formation in a stadium below.

One helicopter appears to hit the rear of another before both plunge to the ground.

The helicopter crews were practising for next week’s Navy Day celebrations which start on May 3.