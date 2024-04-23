Hezbollah launches deepest attack inside Israel since Gaza war began

The attack comes after Hezbollah said Israeli forces killed one of its fighters in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah says it has launched drone attacks on Israeli bases north of the city of Acre in retaliation for the killing of one of its fighters, marking the deepest attack into Israeli territory since the Gaza war began.

Hezbollah launched “a combined air attack using decoy and explosive drones that targeted” two Israeli bases halfway between Acre and Nahariyya, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Iran-backed group said it acted in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack killing one of its fighters. It published what appeared to be a satellite photo, with the location of the attack symbolised by a flash with a red circle around it.

The Israeli military said it had no knowledge of any of its facilities being hit by Hezbollah, but had said earlier that it intercepted two “aerial targets” off Israel’s northern coast.

Later on Tuesday, Lebanon’s official news agency NNA said at least two people were killed and six others injured after an Israeli air raid hit a residential area in the southern Lebanese town of Hanin.

“Israeli warplanes struck a two-storey house with two air-to-surface missiles, completely destroying the building which was inhabited by a family that had not left the town since Israeli attacks began,” NNA said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military said its air raids killed two Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah later confirmed the death of one of its fighters, Hussein Azkoul, but provided no further details.

A separate Israeli attack overnight killed Muhammad Attiya, a fighter in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, the military said. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the claim.

Since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack triggered Israel’s war on Gaza, there have been near-daily cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

Israeli attacks have killed about 270 Hezbollah fighters, as well as about 50 civilians.

Hezbollah’s rocket and drone fire has killed about a dozen Israeli soldiers and half as many civilians. The shelling has displaced tens of thousands on each side.