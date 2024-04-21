Two Palestinians shot dead as Israel continues deadly raids in West Bank

Israeli forces storm several locations in the West Bank after 14 people were killed over three days of raids on Nur Shams camp.

Two Palestinians have been shot and killed by the Israeli forces as raids have been carried out in several locations, including Hebron, Nablus and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to Wafa news agency.

Quoting two Palestinian security sources, Wafa reported that the men succumbed to their wounds after they were fired on.

The Israeli military said the two men attempted to stab and shoot troops near the village.

“One of the terrorists attempted to stab [Israeli army] soldiers that were in the area, who responded with live fire and neutralised him,” the military said in a statement on Sunday.

“At the same time, the other terrorist opened fire at the soldiers,” the army said, adding he too was “neutralised”.

Sunday’s raids come after at least 14 people were killed in three days of incursions on Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said late on Saturday their crews had “evacuated 14 martyrs from Nur Shams camp to the hospital”. The Israeli army said troops had killed 10 “fighters” during the operation, which it said started on Thursday.

Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut said on Sunday that there were at least five active raids across the territory, primarily focusing on the Nablus, Hebron and Ramallah areas.

“At least one Palestinian has been arrested in Nablus. In Hebron, in the village of Beit Ummar, Israeli forces are invading one of the homes, reportedly looking for someone,” she said from the occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, at least four people were arrested in Hebron.

Since early last year, Israel has intensified raids in the occupied West Bank, which were accelerated after Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7. At least 482 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war began.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said it had confirmed 11 injured in the Israeli raid, seven of them “wounded by live gunshots”. Among them was a paramedic shot while trying to get to the wounded, it added.

🚑Up to now, the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams have evacuated 14 martyrs from the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem to the hospital. — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) April 20, 2024

Medics had been alerted to “a number of killed and injured” inside the camp, but the army was “denying them access to tend to the wounded”, the ministry said.

Moreover, residents contacted by the AFP news agency on Saturday said there was no electricity in the camp and food was running short, but nobody was being allowed to enter or leave.

Minister Muayad Shaaban, head of the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, said residents were suffering from the “destruction of homes, shops, the electricity grid, the sewerage, the water network and infrastructure”.

Strike called

Tulkarem governor Mustafa Taqatqa has called for a strike and a day of public mourning over the Nur Shams raid.

“All these crimes will not affect the determination of our people and their free will, leading to the end of the occupation and the establishment of our independent Palestinian state,” he was quoted as saying by Wafa.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 50-year-old ambulance driver was killed by Israeli gunfire near the village of as-Sawiya, south of the city of Nablus, as he was making his way to transport people injured during the attack on the village on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether he was shot by Israeli settlers, and there was no immediate comment from the military.

More than 700,000 settlers – 10 percent of Israel’s nearly seven million population – now live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

All settlements are considered illegal under international laws as they violate the Fourth Geneva Convention, which bans an occupying power from transferring its population to the area it occupies.