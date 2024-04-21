Russian, Ukrainian families arrive in Qatar for healthcare and support

Qatar says 20 Russian and Ukrainian families have arrived in Doha to be provided healthcare and comprehensive support within Qatar’s ongoing mediation efforts to reunite families separated due to Russia’s war on Ukraine, Qatari state media have reported.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Doha will host the families between April 18 and 27 to enable them to receive medical, psychological and social support, state news agency QNA reported on Saturday.

“This initiative represents a foundational step in aiding and assisting families with their recovery process. It is designed to provide comprehensive support that not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term healing and integration,” the ministry said in a statement.

“By focusing on the physical and psycho-social well-being of each family member, the program helps to foster resilience and stability, enabling families to rebuild their lives with confidence and security,” the statement said.

The programme is organised in partnership with representatives of both Russia and Ukraine, the ministry said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and now controls about 18 percent of Ukrainian territory – in the east and south.

Russia has been incrementally gaining ground since the failure of Kyiv’s 2023 counteroffensive to make any serious inroads against Russian troops dug in behind minefields patrolled by drones and guarded by heavy artillery.