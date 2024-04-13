Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 190

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a vessel has been seized by “regional authorities” 50 nautical miles (92km) northeast of the United Arab Emirates’s Fujairah. UKMTO did not say which authorities it was referring to. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) navy had warned this week that Israel’s presence in the UAE was viewed as a threat by Iran, adding that it could close the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.