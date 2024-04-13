Israeli army says Iran has launched drones at Israel

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the drones would take hours before reaching Israel’s airspace.

Israel’s military says Iran has launched a number of drones at Israel, and it will take hours to arrive.

This comes nearly two weeks after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria killed seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” Israel’s army’s spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said late on Saturday.

“We are on high alert and readiness,” he added, speaking in a televised address, saying the drones would take several hours before reaching Israel’s airspace.

Israel has been on heightened alert since its strike on Damascus on April 1, even though it did not comment on the attack. Iran vowed revenge and a retaliatory attack has been expected.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian armed forces seized a container ship linked to Israel near the Strait of Hormuz.

President Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel was prepared for a “direct attack from Iran”.

And Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was “closely monitoring a planned attack” against it by Iran and its allies in the region.

More to come…