Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 777
As the war enters its 777th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 11 Apr 2024
Here is the situation on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
Fighting
- Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Thursday morning as it came under Russian missile attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
- Separately, Zaporizhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said blasts were heard in the southern Ukrainian region, and Ukrainian media reported a cruise missile attack was under way.
- Russian forces also launched deadly attacks in the south and north of Ukraine, in Kharkiv and Odesa regions, killing seven people and injuring many more, officials said on Wednesday.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the civilian deaths in his nightly video address saying, “Russian terror persists day and night at our border and in front-line areas.”
- Ukrainian politicians sparked anger by scrapping a clause in a draft law that would have allowed soldiers who had spent long periods on the front lines a chance to return home. With Ukraine’s army outnumbered by Russia on the battlefield, military leaders pressured politicians to ditch a draft amendment that would have given soldiers serving for more than 36 months the possibility of being discharged.
Politics and diplomacy
- Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs again criticised plans for a Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland. Moscow claimed the talks were a futile initiative of the US Democratic Party ahead of the November presidential election. The high-level conference is to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 and Swiss media have said US President Joe Biden is expected to attend.
- Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven won a court case on Wednesday over a European Union decision to sanction them for their alleged role in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The court said a lack of evidence justified their removal from a list of people who faced restrictive measures between February 2022 and March 2023.
Weapons
- Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a framework agreement to cooperate in defence and arms production, part of a wartime effort to build up Ukraine’s domestic weapons industry by working with allies. The document was signed at a military industry conference in Kyiv that was attended by about 30 British defence companies.
- The top general for US forces in Europe told Congress that Ukraine risked being outgunned 10 to one by Russia within a matter of weeks if they did not quickly find a way to approve sending more ammunition and weapons.
- Ukraine said it had been rationing munitions because of the prolonged delay in passing the $60bn package, which has been blocked by right-wing Republicans.
