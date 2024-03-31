Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 177
Gaza’s Media Office says Israel has committed ‘a new massacre’ by bombing inside the walls of a hospital in Deir el-Balah.
Published On 31 Mar 2024
Here’s how things stand on Sunday, March 31, 2024:
Fighting and humanitarian crisis
- Gaza’s Government Media Office said Israel committed “a new massacre by bombing the tents of journalists and displaced people inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital” in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.
- The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Israeli forces have killed 26 members of its team since the start of the war on Gaza.
- Israeli forces opened fire again on people waiting for aid supplies to be delivered at the Kuwait Roundabout in central Gaza, killing at least 17 people. Some 30 people were wounded.
- Israeli planes bombed a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least three Palestinians and wounding several others.
- The Israeli army said its jets struck about 80 targets across Gaza, including buildings and infrastructure over the past day.
- The death toll from Israel’s attacks on Gaza has risen to 32,782, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, adding that 75,298 people have been injured since October 7. The toll includes 77 people killed and 108 wounded in the past 24 hours.
Diplomacy and regional tensions
- After meeting in Cairo, the foreign ministers of Egypt, France and Jordan called for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and the release of all captives held by Hamas.
- Egypt’s Al Qahera News channel reported that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are set to resume in Cairo on Sunday.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the explosion in southern Lebanon that wounded United Nations peacekeepers, saying hostilities in the area were “unacceptable”.
Violence in occupied West Bank
- Israeli forces arrested at least 10 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank overnight.
- Israeli soldiers accompanied by a bulldozer stormed the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, at dawn. They bulldozed a main road and demolished a number of homes, the Wafa news agency reported.
Source: News Agencies