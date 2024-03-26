Authorities say emergency personnel were on scene and rescue efforts were under way.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the United States city of Baltimore collapsed after a large boat collided with it.

Media reports said that the vessel crashed into the bridge at about 1:30am, catching on fire before sinking and causing multiple vehicles to fall into the water below.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

The Baltimore mayor said emergency personnel were on scene and rescue efforts were under way.

More to follow.