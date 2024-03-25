UN Security Council adopts resolution demanding immediate Gaza ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages as the United States abstained from the vote.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution on Monday.

Speaking after the vote, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield blamed Hamas for the delay in passing a ceasefire resolution.

“We did not agree with everything with the resolution,” which she says is the reason why the US abstained.

“Certain key edits were ignored, including our request to add a condemnation of Hamas,” Thomas-Greenfield said. She stressed that the release of captives will lead to the increase in humanitarian aid in the besieged coastal enclave.

Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays said this is a “very, very significant” development.

“After almost six months … the vote, almost unanimous,” has demanded a lasting and immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“The US has used its veto three times,” Bays said. “This time, the US let this pass”.

