Gunfire and explosion reported at concert hall in Russia’s Moscow

A number of people were killed and wounded in the attack on Crocus City Hall.

Gunmen in combat fatigues burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, causing deaths and injuries, Russian media has reported.

Russian news reports said the assailants also used explosives, causing a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow on Friday.

The Russian domestic intelligence service FSB confirmed deaths and injuries after an attack, the Interfax news agency reported, but authorities have not yet released an official death toll.

Russia’s health ministry said some of those injured have already been admitted to medical facilities.

A video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

Russian media reported that three to five people in combat fatigues had fired weapons into the crowd.

A journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene said the gunmen opened automatic fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb.

“People who were in the hall were led on the ground to protect themselves from the shooting for 15 or 20 minutes,” the journalist was quoted as saying.

People started crawling out when it was safe, the journalist reported, adding that security forces were at the scene.

An ‘act of terrorism’: Russia’s Ombudsman

Russian rescue services have evacuated about 100 people from the basement of the Crocus City Hall, but there are still people on the roof, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia’s Ombudsman, Moskalkova, called the shooting an “act of terrorism”, according to RIA Novosti, while Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the cancellation of all public events planned this weekend in the Russian capital.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the international community to condemn the incident, calling it “a monstrous crime.”

The White House said that the images of shooting in the Russian capital were “horrible and just hard to watch.”

“There is no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine.”

Yulia Shapovalova, Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Moscow, said, “It’s worth noting that about a week ago, right before the presidential election to Russia, the US and British embassies posted a warning on their websites about a possibility of a terror attack.”

