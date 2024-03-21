Some 30 cruise and ballistic missiles have been shot down over Kyiv in the first large attack on Ukraine’s capital in 44 days.

Russia has launched a wave of missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, wounding at least 13 people and damaging several buildings, according to local officials.

The attack on Thursday, the first mass strike in 44 days, targeted the city with ballistic and cruise missiles, said Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration.

Officials said air defences downed “about three dozen enemy missiles” but rocket fragments fell onto a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district while an apartment building and a car caught fire in other areas. A number of other residential buildings and industrial facilities were also damaged in the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while air alerts lasted for nearly three hours.

An 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were among the wounded, with two taken to hospital.

The attack came hours after a visit by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Kyiv during which he promised that the United States’ support to Ukraine in the fight against Russia would continue, even as crucial aid remains stuck in Congress since late 2023.

The freeze has piled more pressure on already outgunned Ukrainian troops, with services on the front lines raising the alarm about ammunition shortages and warning they could not hold out forever under current conditions.

“From our perspective, we are confident we will get this done. We will get this aid to Ukraine,” Sullivan told a joint news conference on Wednesday after meeting Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, without giving a timeline.

Also on Wednesday, a new round of aerial bombardments left civilians dead both in Ukraine and Russia.

“Five people were killed by a Russia missile in Kharkiv today,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

Another nine were wounded and five more were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued into the night, local officials said.

Directly across the border from Kharkiv, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said multiple attacks had killed three people.

Ukraine has also increased drone, rocket and artillery fire on the region over the last two weeks, in a wave of attacks launched in the lead-up to Russia’s presidential elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cruised to victory after facing no real opposition, has pledged to restore order to the border regions.

The escalation comes as Russian forces are on the offensive again after weathering Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year. Earlier this week, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had captured the village of Orlivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, close to the also Russian-controlled town of Avdiivka.