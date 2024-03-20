Ireland’s PM Leo Varadkar announces resignation

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he is stepping down as the leader of the governing Fine Gael party.

In the surprise announcement on Wednesday, Varadkar said he would also relinquish his role as prime minister as soon as a successor is chosen.

“I am resigning the presidency and leadership of Fine Gael and will resign as Taoiseach [prime minister] as soon as my successor is able to take up that office,” Varadkar told reporters in Dublin.

Varadkar in 2017 became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic country and the youngest person to hold the office. He returned to the premiership in 2022.

More to come…