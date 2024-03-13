Here’s how things stand on Wednesday, March 13, 2024:

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 | WFP delivered enough food for 25,000 people to Gaza City early Tuesday in first successful convoy to the north since 20 February.

With people in northern #Gaza on the brink of famine, we need deliveries every day + we need entry points directly into the north. pic.twitter.com/RGxymQXlR9

— WFP Media (@WFP_Media) March 12, 2024