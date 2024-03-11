News|Arts and Culture

Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Oppenheimer emerged as the night’s big winner, taking home seven Oscars after being nominated in 13 categories.

Jennifer Lame, with the Oscar for Best Film Editing for Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson with the Oscar for Best Original Score for Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy with the Best Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer, pose at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]
Published On 11 Mar 2024

The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

Best picture
Oppenheimer

Best actor in a leading role
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best actress in a leading role
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction

Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall

Best animated featured film
The Boy and the Heron

Best animated short
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best international feature
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best documentary feature
20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short
The Last Repair Shop

Best original score
Oppenheimer

Best original song
What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best sound
The Zone of Interest

Best production design
Poor Things

Best live action short
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best cinematography
Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hairstyling
Poor Things

Best costume design
Poor Things

Best visual effects
Godzilla Minus One

Best film editing
Oppenheimer

