Ramadan Mubarak: Hear greetings in different languages

Here is how to wish someone Ramadan Mubarak in various languages around the world.

[Al Jazeera]
By Marium Ali
Published On 10 Mar 2024

Following the sighting of the crescent by the moon-sighting committee, Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of fasting will be Monday, March 11.

There are about 1.9 billion Muslims around the world, approximately 25 percent of the world population. Indonesia has the world’s highest Muslim population, with some 240 million Muslims living in the country. Pakistan is second with about 225 million Muslims, followed by India (211 million), Bangladesh (155 million), and Nigeria (111 million).

Many Muslims around the world are preparing for a month of fasting and the festivities that come with it. During the month, Muslims who observe the fast wake up before sunrise to have a pre-fasting meal, or suhoor, and break their fast at sunset with iftar.

Why is Ramadan holy?

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

Interactive_Ramadan_2024_Quran revealed in Ramadan

Ramadan sayings in different languages

The month begins with the sighting of the new moon and is usually followed by a rush of greetings to welcome the new month. Various Muslim-majority nations have personalised greetings in their native languages.

Among the most common sayings are “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem”. These are Arabic sayings that translate to “blessed Ramadan” and “generous Ramadan”.

Greetings are not limited to the spoken language. They also extend to sign language and Braille. Some countries have their version of sign language, but placing one hand horizontally across the mouth is common among most to represent fasting.

Below is a collection of Ramadan greeting cards that you can download and share.

Listen to Ramadan greetings in different languages

Source: Al Jazeera