US rapper Killer Mike taken away by police at Grammy Awards

Police spokesperson says hip hop artist was arrested following an altercation at the awards show.

US rapper and activist Killer Mike has been detained and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards.

A video posted on social media by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner showed Los Angeles police escorting the rapper in handcuffs on Sunday after he had earlier picked up three of the music industry’s biggest prizes for hip hop.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman was quoted telling the Associated Press that the hip hop artist had been arrested following an altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena in LA, where the awards show was being held, at about 4pm.

At the 66th edition of the annual awards show on Sunday, Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, and collaborators won the Grammy for best rap song and best rap performance for Scientists & Engineers and best rap album for Michael.

The awards were Killer Mike’s first Grammy wins since he was honoured for best rap performance by a duo or group in 2003 for his work on hip hop duo OutKast’s The Whole World.

Killer Mike, who made his recording debut on OutKast’s 2000 album Stankonia, is known for his outspoken views on social justice issues, including race relations and the treatment of Black people in the United States.

In 2019, he hosted Netflix’s Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, a documentary series examining issues affecting the Black community.