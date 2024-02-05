Grammys 2024: Here’s a list of top winners at the music awards
Taylor Swift, SZA and Miley Cyrus won big at the 66th annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles.
The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony in the United States city of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Here is a list of winners:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Midnights, Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
SONG OF THE YEAR
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie); Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Victoria Monet
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Midnights, Taylor Swift
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
BEST R&B SONG
Snooze, by SZA; Kenny B Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters
THE DR DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD
Jay-Z
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Ghost in the Machine, SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
The Record, Boygenius
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Theron Thomas
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
BEST R&B ALBUM
Jaguar II, Victoria Monet
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
SOS, SZA
BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Colors of Royal, Julian Marley and Antaeus
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie)
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes and De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno
BEST RAP ALBUM
Michael, Killer Mike
BEST RAP SONG
Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
White Horse, Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY SONG
White Horse, Chris Stapleton
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live), Joni Mitchell
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING
Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
BEST ROCK ALBUM
This Is Why, Paramore
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
BEST ROCK SONG
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
72 Seasons, Metallica
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Barbie The Album, various artists
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
I’m Only Sleeping, The Beatles
BEST MUSIC FILM
Moonage Daydream
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Some Like It Hot
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Water, Tyla