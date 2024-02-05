News|Entertainment

Grammys 2024: Here’s a list of top winners at the music awards

Taylor Swift, SZA and Miley Cyrus won big at the 66th annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles.

Phoebe Bridgers poses in the press room with the awards for best pop duo/group performance for "Ghost in the Machine," best rock song for "Not Strong Enough," best rock performance for "Not Strong Enough," and best alternative music album for "The Record" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Published On 5 Feb 2024

The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony in the United States city of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Here is a list of winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Midnights, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR
Flowers, Miley Cyrus

SONG OF THE YEAR
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie); Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST
Victoria Monet

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Midnights, Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Flowers, Miley Cyrus

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

BEST R&B SONG
Snooze, by SZA; Kenny B Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters

THE DR DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD
Jay-Z

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Ghost in the Machine, SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
The Record, Boygenius

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Theron Thomas

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM
Jaguar II, Victoria Monet

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
SOS, SZA

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Colors of Royal, Julian Marley and Antaeus

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie)
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes and De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno

BEST RAP ALBUM
Michael, Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG
Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
White Horse, Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG
White Horse, Chris Stapleton

BEST FOLK ALBUM
Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live), Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING
Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM
This Is Why, Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
72 Seasons, Metallica

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

BEST COMEDY ALBUM
What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Barbie The Album, various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO
I’m Only Sleeping, The Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM
Moonage Daydream

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Some Like It Hot

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Water, Tyla

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies