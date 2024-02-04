Russia says at least 28 people were killed after Ukrainian forces shelled a bakery in Lysychansk city.

Russia says at least 28 people have been killed after Ukrainian forces shelled a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the occupied eastern region of Luhansk, with the Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief saying at least one child was among the deceased.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that “dozens of civilians” were inside the building when Ukraine hit it using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The Emergencies Ministry had released a video late on Saturday of first responders finding dead bodies and taking away bloodied people on stretchers out of the ruins of the one-storey building that appeared to be destroyed.

The building appeared to have housed a restaurant named Adriatic, which local authorities said was known to offer fresh bread during the weekends, attracting many Russians.

Foreign Ministry’s Zakharova also said Moscow expects “quick and unconditional condemnation” from international organisations.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the incident.

Almost two years into the war, the front in eastern Ukraine where Luhansk is located has barely moved in months, but battles continue to rage, with both sides launching deadly attacks during the winter.

Lysychansk had a population of about 110,000 before Moscow’s offensive. The city fell to Russian forces after a deadly battle in 2022.