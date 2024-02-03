Attacker detained after seriously wounding one person and lightly injuring two others; motive unclear.

A man has gone on a stabbing spree at the major Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris, injuring three people before being arrested by police.

Authorities did not offer any immediate information on the possible motive for the attack, which took place at about 8am (07:00 GMT) on Saturday, as the French capital prepares to host the Summer Olympics in less than six months.

One person suffered serious injuries to the abdomen, while two others were lightly wounded in the attack.

Police said the suspect, a Malian national, presented officers with an Italian driving licence, which gave his date of birth as January 1, 1992.

He was overpowered by passersby before railway police arrived on the scene, the police said.

“A thank you to those who overpowered the man who carried out this unbearable act,” said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on X.

The Paris prosecutor’s office launched an inquiry into the attack, while the national “anti-terrorist” prosecutor said it was observing proceedings at this stage.

Gare de Lyon is France’s biggest mainline hub, with more than 100 million passengers going through it annually.

Rail operator SNCF said the area between halls one and three was temporarily inaccessible, adding that services to the Paris region were delayed due to “an act of criminal intent”.

The Olympic Games are to open with a massive open-air ceremony along the Seine River on July 26, a major security challenge in the city that has been repeatedly hit by attacks, most notably in 2015.

Most recently, a man targeted passersby near the Eiffel Tower in December, killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others.