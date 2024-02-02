US launches strikes in response to attack that killed troops in Jordan

The US warned it would strike back against Iran-linked targets after three US soldiers were killed on Sunday.

The United States military has launched dozens of airstrikes against targets in Syria and Iraq in the first retaliation for a drone attack that killed three soldiers at a remote US base in Jordan.

“US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups,” CENTCOM said in a statement on Friday.

“US military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States. The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions,” it added.

CENTCOM said the facilities that were struck included command and control operations centres, intelligence centres, weapons storage sites and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of groups linked to attacks against US forces.

Three US soldiers were killed and about 40 others injured in a drone attack near the Jordan-Syria border on Sunday.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-linked groups, claimed responsibility for the drone attack.

“The US had said since the moment that attack happened that there would be a military response and US officials like Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin said the response would come in multiple fashions. So this could very well be the first phase, but those retaliatory US airstrikes have now begun,” said Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan, reporting from the Pentagon.

“This is the first step, I don’t think that it will be the last one,” she added.

President Biden and other top US leaders have been warning for days that the US would strike back, and they made it clear that it wouldn’t be just one hit, but would be a “tiered response” over time.

On Thursday, the US approved retaliatory strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria, according to media reports.

On Friday, Syrian state media said that an “American aggression” on number of sites on Syria’s desert areas and the Syrian and Iraqi border resulted in a number of casualties and injuries.

While the US strikes did not target any locations inside Iran, they are likely to increase concern about tensions in the Middle East spiralling from Israel’s more than three-month-old war on Gaza.

